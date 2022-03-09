Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $47.73

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $58.19 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

