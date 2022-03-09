Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $182.56

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.