Analyzing AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) & Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Alpine 4’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.03 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Alpine 4 $33.45 million 8.73 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine 4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31% Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and Alpine 4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.75%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Alpine 4 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

About Alpine 4 (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

