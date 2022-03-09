Analyzing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sunoco alerts:

This table compares Sunoco and Imperial Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $17.60 million 237.79 $524.00 million $5.28 7.92 Imperial Oil $29.99 billion 1.00 $1.98 billion $2.79 16.08

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunoco and Imperial Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 4 3 0 2.43 Imperial Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunoco presently has a consensus price target of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Imperial Oil has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Imperial Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than Sunoco.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 2.98% 67.88% 9.39% Imperial Oil 6.59% 11.56% 6.19%

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sunoco pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats Sunoco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations. The Marketing segment offer dealers the opportunity to participate in merchandise purchasing and promotional programs arranged with vendors. Other segment includes the Partnership’s retail operations in Hawaii and New Jersey, credit card services, and franchise royalties. The company was founded in June 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets hydrocarbon-based chemicals and chemical products. The Corporate and Other segment covers assets and liabilities that do not specifically relate to business segments. The company was founded on September 8, 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.