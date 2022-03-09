Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

