Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $38.36 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $42.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

