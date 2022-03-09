Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.17.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$48.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$34.53 and a twelve month high of C$55.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

