Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AHCHY opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.59. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

