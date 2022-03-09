Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Richard (Rick) Dennis Sells 11,538 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) insider Richard (Rick) Dennis sold 11,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.64), for a total transaction of A$10,118.83 ($7,386.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49.

Apiam Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

