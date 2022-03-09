Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Richard (Rick) Dennis Sells 11,538 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) insider Richard (Rick) Dennis sold 11,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.64), for a total transaction of A$10,118.83 ($7,386.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49.
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
