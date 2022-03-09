Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,784 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.79 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average is $159.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

