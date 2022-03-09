Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,333 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $3,794,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 29.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

