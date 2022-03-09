APYSwap (APYS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $72,270.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 17% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $72,270.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

