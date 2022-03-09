Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 5,000 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ARCH traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. 27,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.
About Arch Resources (Get Rating)
Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.