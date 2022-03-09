Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler Sells 5,000 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARCH traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. 27,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

