Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Melissa M. Miller Purchases 3,800 Shares

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARNC traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 1,332,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.46. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

