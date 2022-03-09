Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Patricia A. Turney Sells 993 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $16,741.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ARQT stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $789.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

