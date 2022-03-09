Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.42

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.42 and traded as low as C$40.17. Aritzia shares last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 529,446 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$453.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$363.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.649654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

