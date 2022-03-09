Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 2.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,939. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.