Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 4,973,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

