Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8,750.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.