Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $317,256.61

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $317,256.61 and approximately $2,523.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,396.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.82 or 0.06604217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00258291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00733882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00067362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.00448426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00343798 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,627,281 coins and its circulating supply is 12,582,737 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.