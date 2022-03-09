Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 24,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,553. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

