Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

APAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

APAM opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.47%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

