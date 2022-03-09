Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,061,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,572. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

