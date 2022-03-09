Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$353.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

