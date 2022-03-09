Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult Sells 23,848 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.