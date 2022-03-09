Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $178.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,123,000.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.