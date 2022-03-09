Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $178.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $37,123,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

