AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

