Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 20533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $822.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

