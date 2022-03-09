Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues Earnings Results

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aterian by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aterian by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

