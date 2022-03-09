Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Insider Noel Lamb Buys 4,000 Shares

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,958.07).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 182.54 ($2.39) on Wednesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £76.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

