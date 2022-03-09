Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUGX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.49 on Monday. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.