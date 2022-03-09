Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUGX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Augmedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.49 on Monday. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.
Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augmedix (AUGX)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.