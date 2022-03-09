Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $89.16 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 40014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,722,148 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

