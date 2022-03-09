Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.08. 661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

