Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 281,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 328.53 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $15,630,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

