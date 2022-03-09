Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

