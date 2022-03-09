Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVDX. Barclays started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.27.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.