AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 11.17. AvidXchange has a one year low of 7.80 and a one year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

