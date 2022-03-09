Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 131,938 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 386.40 ($5.06) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.08) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.54).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

