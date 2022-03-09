Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 131,938 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 386.40 ($5.06) on Wednesday. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 428.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.05.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 44.27%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
