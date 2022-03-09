Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 32,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BW. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

