Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti raised Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55. Balchem has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

