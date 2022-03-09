Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ING Groep by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.74) to €15.60 ($16.96) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING Groep stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

