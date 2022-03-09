Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $95,000 Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

