Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roku were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $244.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

