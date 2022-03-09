Ballast Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,121 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,627,000 after acquiring an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,316. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

