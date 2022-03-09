Ballast Inc. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballast Inc. cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,092. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $230.83 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.