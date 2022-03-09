Ballast Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
