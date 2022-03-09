Ballast Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ballast Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,453 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 220,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.