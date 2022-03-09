Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 36.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

