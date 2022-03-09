Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 79.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KAI opened at $197.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

