Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $558,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 656,520 shares of company stock worth $74,471,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.